Aiyuk will get drafted to Fantasy benches with a pick in the double-digit rounds this year after tearing both the ACL and MCL in his right knee last October. Reports in May suggest he'll begin the year on the Physically Unable to Perform list, canceling his availability through at least the Niners' first four games. It would make sense for the 49ers to not rush Aiyuk back, especially since they just gave him a fat new contract a year ago. That means all expectations for him are out the window, making him a potentially useless Fantasy pick. If your league has IR spots, you could conceivably draft Aiyuk and put him on IR while waiting to see what becomes of him in 2025, but it could prove to be a total waste.