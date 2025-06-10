The Packers found the answer to their kicking woes when they signed McManus midseason. In 11 games last year he only missed one kick and ranked as a top-12 kicker in the second half of the season. We're taking the cautious approach with McManus in Fantasy drafts due to the fact that he had never been as accurate as he was last year. He went 3-for-3 from beyond 50 yards last year, but he had really struggled from distance in the past, making just 18-of-32 kicks from beyond 50 from 2021-23. If you want to draft McManus, wait until the final round of your draft, but we would prefer to see him keep up his accuracy to start this year before we roster him.