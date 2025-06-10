The Arizona Cardinals led the NFL with a combined backfield explosive run rate of 11.3% in 2024. The league average was 7.6%. The Kansas City Chiefs backfield turned in the lowest rate by far, a miniscule 2.8%. It makes sense, then, that Brett Veach felt compelled to trade up to ensure Brashard Smith was on his team in 2025. A converted WR-RB who flashed excellent route-running and hands out of the backfield to go with 4.39 speed, Smith is easy to get excited about. Still inexperienced and learning the position, Smith may be more of a watch-and-learn project in Year 1. But the fit in the "Jerick McKinnon role" in Andy Reid's offense feels clear. Maybe he can earn the coaching staff's trust as a rookie -- for now, he's not worth stashing outside of deeper leagues.