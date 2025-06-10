Strange will be the starting tight end for the Jaguars this season, and he has sleeper appeal in deeper leagues. He's worth drafting with a late-round pick, especially in tight-end premium formats. The Jaguars moved on from Evan Engram this offseason and revamped their receiving corps with Christian Kirk and Gabriel Davis also gone. The new faces brought in are Travis Hunter and Dyami Brown, and Brian Thomas Jr. is coming off an impressive rookie campaign. Strange should also benefit with Liam Coen as the new head coach, and there's reason for optimism with Strange. In 2024, he had seven games with at least four targets, and he scored at least 9.2 PPR points in six of those outings while averaging 10.4 PPR points over that span. If he can do that for a full season he would be a low-end starter in all leagues, so don't be surprised if Strange is a waiver-wire option during the year if he goes undrafted.