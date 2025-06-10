Jordan is back with the Texans, and we'll see if he's healthy heading into training camp after suffering a torn ACL in Week 2 in 2024. When healthy, Jordan is a reserve tight end in Houston and has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues and should not be drafted. Dalton Schultz is the No. 1 tight end for the Texans, and Cade Stover could be ahead of Jordan on the depth chart. At best, you can add Jordan off the waiver wire if he starts out the season playing well.