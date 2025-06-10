Robinson disappointed Fantasy managers in 2024 and the root of that cause was an unexpected dip in his snap percentage. Robinson was on the field for 43% of the Commanders' snaps in 2024 -- 32nd-most among all RBs -- despite playing in 15 games. Robinson's lack of involvement in the pass game (1.8 targets per game, 47th-most) limits his upside in all formats but specifically in PPR. However, Robinson finished with eight total touchdowns (18th-most), and playing in the Commanders offense gives him a relatively high floor as a scorer. His role is unlikely to expand in 2025, so his touchdown variance will likely determine where he falls on the RB2/3 scale. Robinson is worth drafting in the Round 9 range.