Bowers has quickly established himself as one of the top two tight ends in Fantasy -- and will be drafted accordingly. As a rookie, Bowers averaged a massive nine targets per game, and while the majority of his receptions were on short throws, he extended plenty of them for valuable yards after the catch (5.3 per reception). And as good as his 15.5 PPR points per game were, he still left meat on the bone -- he could surely add more touchdowns and earn a higher rate of explosive plays after just 12.4% of his catches went for 12-plus yards. The biggest concern is that this year's Raiders rookie sensation, running back Ashton Jeanty, garners much more attention from new playcaller Chip Kelly and turns Las Vegas into a more balanced offense. It could mean a small drop in targets for Bowers, but not enough to think he'll let you down. Bowers will be a Round 2 pick in most leagues this fall.