The ever-consistent, ever-efficient Purdy remains one of Fantasy Football's safest bets and is worth taking with a late-round choice. The quarterback regressed statistically in 2024, partially because he dealt with a depleted receiving corps and a banged-up offensive line, plus he himself got nicked up. Yet he still averaged 20.5 Fantasy points per game, a career-low but not far off from the 22.4 he owned in 2023 and the 21.9 in a limited 2022 run. Now richly paid, Purdy should focus on making improvements with a refreshed receiving corps that kept George Kittle and will await the return of speedster Brandon Aiyuk, but also will feature Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall. The return of Christian McCaffrey will help pad his stats as well. A favorable early-season schedule won't hurt things, either. Purdy should be expected to average around 21 Fantasy points per game -- that puts him in the starting QB conversation.