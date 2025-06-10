The Buccaneers DST is worth drafting with a late-round pick in the majority of leagues as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy option. Tampa Bay added pass rusher Haason Reddick this offseason, and the Buccaneers already have standout playmakers in Vita Vea, Lavonte David, and Antoine Winfield Jr. In 2024, Tampa Bay tied for second in the NFL in sacks (46) and was second in fumble recoveries (11). The Buccaneers also added seven interceptions and had two DST touchdowns. The Buccaneers DST is a great Fantasy option to wait for on draft day in all leagues.