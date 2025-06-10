Irving was one of the best surprise Fantasy options as a rookie in 2024, and he will look to build off that performance this season. He's worth drafting as early as Round 2 in the majority of leagues. Last year, Irving took over the Tampa Bay backfield from Rachaad White and was dominant to close the season, scoring at least 16.3 PPR points in seven of his final nine games, including the playoffs. Irving will again share touches with White and potentially Sean Tucker this season, but Irving should be headed for a bigger role as a sophomore. Tampa Bay's offense should be explosive this season with Chris Godwin back and the addition of Emeka Egbuka to a receiving corps that also includes Mike Evans, Jalen McMillan and Cade Otton. Irving has top-10 upside in all formats, and he will hopefully pick up where 2024 ended and play like that all season.