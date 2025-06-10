There was a stretch in 2024 when Otton looked like a future Hall of Famer and a standout Fantasy option, but he couldn't sustain that level of production. This year, Otton is only worth drafting with a late-round pick in deeper leagues. In Week 7 last season, Otton stepped up when Chris Godwin (ankle) and Mike Evans (hamstring) went down. He had three games in a row with at least 18 PPR points, and it appeared like he would be a go-to target for Baker Mayfield. But when Evans returned and Jalen McMillan emerged, Otton disappeared, and it's hard to expect standout production from this season since Godwin is back as a free agent and Tampa Bay added rookie receiver Emeka Egbuka. There will be moments where Otton can help Fantasy managers, likely when he finds the end zone, but he won't get consistent targets given the Buccaneers' crowded receiving corps. At best, you can add Otton off the waiver wire if he starts off the season playing well.