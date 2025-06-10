Stover is a reserve tight end for the Texans, but he has minimal Fantasy value coming into the season. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. In 2024 as a rookie, Stover had 15 catches for 133 yards and one touchdown on 22 targets. We'll see if he can earn a bigger role this season behind Dalton Schultz, but Stover would likely need a Schultz injury to become Fantasy relevant, even in deeper leagues. At best, you can add Stover off the waiver wire if he starts out the season playing well.