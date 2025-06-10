2025 Outlook: Cairo Santos
2025 fantasy player outlook for Cairo Santos, K, Chicago Bears
By CBS Sports Staff
• 1 min read
You can do better than Santos for your Fantasy kicker this season. He had a down year in terms of accuracy last year and kicks in one of the least friendly kicking environments in the league. He was not a top-20 kicker last year and he is not a top-20 kicker in our consensus rankings. If Ben Johnson turns this offense around we can potentially think about starting Santos in road dome games, especially if they project as shootouts.