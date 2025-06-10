Williams is a former No. 1 overall pick who should now benefit from one of the best offensive minds in the NFL in Ben Johnson and has perhaps one of the deepest supporting casts in the NFL with DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden, Coltson Loveland and Cole Kmet. Those are the reasons to take a chance on him as a top-12 QB. However, you need those reasons because his performance as a rookie was subpar. His 21.1% bad throw percentage was the third-highest in the league, and more than a quarter of his pressures turned into sacks, which is also amongst the worst in the league and a continuing problem since his days in college. Inaccurate and indecisive is no way to succeed as an NFL quarterback. The Bears made great improvements to the offensive line, but it is still on Williams to get rid of the ball. Because of his potential, and Ben Johnson, we are willing to draft Williams as a borderline QB1 in Round 8 or later, but you should take a second QB with a higher floor. In Dynasty leagues, Williams is a top-eight QB who still has top-five potential.