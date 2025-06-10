As of early June it appears Austin will battle Roman Wilson for the WR2 role in Pittsburgh. This is a very run-heavy scheme under Arthur Smith and a lot of targets go to running backs and tight ends, so there isn't much upside for whoever wins this battle, but the touchdown upside certainly increased when the team signed Aaron Rodgers. Austin showed flashes last year, but Wilson, who was injured for much of 2024, has more upside. Neither of these receivers should be drafted until the late rounds of deeper drafts and that may change if rumors of the Steelers searching for another pass catcher come to fruition.