Ridley will again be the No. 1 receiver for the Titans this season, and he should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. We recommend drafting Ridley as early as Round 6 in a 12-team league. The Titans overhauled their receiving corps this offseason with the additions of veterans Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson and rookies Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor. But Ridley should still have the chance to lead the team in targets, and he should get better targets from rookie quarterback Cam Ward. The addition of Ward should hopefully boost the Fantasy value for Ridley, who had some good moments in 2024 with 64 catches for 1,017 yards and four touchdowns on 120 targets and averaged 11.7 PPR points per game. The majority of his best performances came when Mason Rudolph started for Will Levis last season, and Ridley averaged 14.6 PPR points in five starts with Rudolph. We hope Ward will do something similar for Ridley, which is why we're cautiously optimistic about his Fantasy value this year. Ridley could be a nice surprise with a mid-round pick in all leagues.