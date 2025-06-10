Little is the starting kicker for the Jaguars, but he has minimal Fantasy value coming into the season. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues, but he could be a waiver-wire addition as the year goes on. In 2024 as a rookie, Little was 27-of-29 on field goals, including 5-of-6 from 50 yards, and he made all 27 of his PATs. The Jaguars offense should improve in 2025, so Little could emerge as a must-start option as the season goes on. Keep an eye on his progress early in the season, and Little could be added off waivers in all formats.