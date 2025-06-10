The Giants believed Skattebo was the best player on the board at any position when they selected him after spending time with him predraft on a private visit and it's easy to see why. Skattebo enters the NFL with the highest career avoided tackle rate at the collegiate level vs. Power 4 conference defenses (minimum 250 rushes vs. P4) among RBs drafted in Round 3 or earlier since 2017 and he was selected after Round 3. Only Ashton Jeanty forced more missed tackles in 2024 than Skattebo and the Giants rookie also finished behind only Jeanty in PPR points per game. Skattebo had the third-most yards per route run and is a threat to immediately take over the passing-downs role for the Giants. More so, he finished his college career with 10 straight 100+ scrimmage yard games and has the skill set to take over as the Giants' lead back. Skattebo should be drafted no later than Round 9 and could prove early to be a more valuable selection than Tracy.