Optimism abounds for the No. 1 overall pick, who will begin his NFL career playing within an infrastructure built by a coach who flashed signs of competence despite poor QB play in 2024. Brian Callahan engineered a diverse run game and a variety of play action looks to boost the passing efficiency. The OL will almost certainly be better in 2025, and Ward will probably provide a huge upgrade over the contributions of Will Levis and Mason Rudolph. Tennessee's 30th ranking in terms of Fantasy points per dropback illustrates just how massive of an improvement Ward would have to provide for this to become a desirable Fantasy QB profile, though. Betting markets project the Titans for just the 28th-highest implied point total in 2025. Passing touchdowns may be hard to come by. Within this framework, a miraculous effort from Ward will be required for even top-20 Fantasy QB production to result. Ward is only worth targeting in Superflex/two-QB formats.