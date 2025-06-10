Arizona completely renovated its defense this offseason -- between that and their early-week schedule, it would make sense for Fantasy managers who don't mind streaming defenses to give the Cardinals DST some consideration. The Redbirds brought back veteran beast Calais Campbell and signed ex-Eagles pass rusher Josh Sweat and ex-Browns D-tackle Dalvin Tomlinson. They also drafted cornerback Will Johnson to boost a decent secondary. Rookie linebacker Cody Simon and veteran Akeem Davis-Gaither also qualify as improvements. When this aggressive unit, led by head coach and defensive playcaller Jonathan Gannon, takes on the Saints in Week 1 and the Panthers in Week 2, they could end up being helpful to Fantasy managers. And who knows, maybe they'll end up being a reputable option all season long, even against the 49ers and Rams. You can count on adding this DST with a final-round pick.