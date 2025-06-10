Steele will compete for a roster spot with the Chiefs this preseason after barely getting a chance to contribute last season. He was outplayed by Kareem Hunt in 2024 and will find himself in a battle with him, Elijah Mitchell, and rookie Brashard Smith for playing time. There's even a chance Steele doesn't make the Chiefs' final roster, which is why it's smart to not bother drafting him. Maybe he becomes an option off waivers during the season.