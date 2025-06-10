Cedric Tillman's Year 2 stats don't look much different than Year 1, but they were almost entirely concentrated in a three-game stretch after Amari Cooper left the Browns and before Tillman got hurt. In those three games, he caught 21 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns on 32 targets. It's just three games, but it is enticing nonetheless. He enters 2025 as the likely WR2 for a Browns team that has no idea who they will be starting at QB. If Joe Flacco wins and keeps the job, Tillman certainly has WR3 upside in Fantasy. For now, we're drafting him as a bench wide receiver, no sooner than Round 11. Expect that ranking to get better if Flacco is officially named the starter.