Wilson Jr. is back with the Saints, and he will be a reserve receiver for the team this year. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. In 2024, Wilson caught 20 passes for 211 yards and one touchdown on 27 targets. At best, Wilson will be fourth on the depth chart behind Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and Brandin Cooks. If Wilson starts off the season playing well then add him off the waiver wire in deeper formats.