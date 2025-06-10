Since Jonathan Gannon's made the call on kicking field goals for the Cardinals, Arizona has attempted at least 33 three-pointers in two seasons. Both years it's been Ryland who's handled much of the kicking. In 2024, Ryland hit 87.5% of his kicks over 13 games including a perfect 4 of 4 from 50-plus yards. He sneakily made the top 10 in Fantasy points per game, but not many Fantasy managers trusted in him. With early-season matchups against the Saints and Panthers, Ryland could be in position to score a bunch for his team. He's actually worth considering with a final-round pick.