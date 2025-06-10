The Chargers DST isn't worth drafting because they play the Chiefs in Week 1. But after that, they have three straight against the Raiders, Broncos, and Giants, and that's a stretch that might be of interest to Fantasy managers. L.A. was a top-10 DST last season, averaging 9.4 Fantasy points per game, but their defense will look a little different, especially up front. Any drop-off in sack production would lead to them giving up more points. That's a possibility. Your best bet is to find the Chargers off waivers before Week 2 (or Week 4).