2025 Outlook: Chargers
2025 fantasy player outlook for Chargers, DST, Los Angeles Chargers
By CBS Sports Staff
• 1 min read
The Chargers DST isn't worth drafting because they play the Chiefs in Week 1. But after that, they have three straight against the Raiders, Broncos, and Giants, and that's a stretch that might be of interest to Fantasy managers. L.A. was a top-10 DST last season, averaging 9.4 Fantasy points per game, but their defense will look a little different, especially up front. Any drop-off in sack production would lead to them giving up more points. That's a possibility. Your best bet is to find the Chargers off waivers before Week 2 (or Week 4).