2025 Outlook: Charlie Woerner
2025 fantasy player outlook for Charlie Woerner, TE, Atlanta Falcons
By CBS Sports Staff
• 1 min read
Woerner will be the No. 2 tight end for the Falcons this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Woerner will play behind Kyle Pitts, but Woerner is more of a blocker and special teams contributor than a pass catcher. Even if Pitts were to miss any time, Woerner would still have minimal Fantasy appeal in most leagues.