Brown was perhaps the most surprising feature back in 2024. From Week 9 on he played at least 79.7% of the offensive snaps in every game and averaged 23.3 touches per game. While his Day 3 draft capital does give some cause for concern, Zack Moss and Samaje Perine are the top backs behind him so Brown will likely get as many touches as he can handle. Surprisingly he was actually more efficient as a rusher last year than he was as a pass catcher, so there is some concern he could lose some third-down work to Perine, but we are still comfortable drafting Brown in Round 2 as a top-12 running back.