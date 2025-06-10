The Chiefs wound up 12th in Fantasy points per game in typical DST scoring formats last year. They could finish in that same range this year. Their pass rush remains strong thanks to Chris Jones and George Karlaftis leading the way, and the rest of the defense basically is coming back intact. That's good, but their schedule is not. The Chiefs don't face a three-week span against inferior offenses until after their Week 10 bye, meaning that anyone who drafts this DST will have to either accept their tough matchups or ultimately cut them for other DSTs with a better matchup. The Chargers and Eagles are up first for Kansas City -- if either matchup worries you then don't draft this DST.