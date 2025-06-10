Okonkwo should be the starting tight end for the Titans this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value coming into the year. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Okonkwo could face competition from rookie tight end Gunnar Helm for targets, and we'll see how big of a role Helm has in 2025. Hopefully, Okonkwo will remain the No. 1 tight end all year, and he could benefit from rookie quarterback Cam Ward taking over for Will Levis this season. Last year, Okonkwo closed the season on a tear with three games of at least 10.9 PPR points in each of his final three meaningful games, and he averaged 14.6 PPR points over that span. We know he has plenty of potential, but Okonkwo has struggled to post consistent production during his career. Maybe that will change this season thanks to Ward, and Okonkwo could end up as a quality waiver-wire addition in all leagues during the year.