The Titans made Dike a surprising Round 4 selection and have since mentioned his special teams acumen as a primary reason behind the pick. Dike ran a blazing 4.32 40-yard dash, but his speed only amounted to eight career receptions of 40+ yards across five seasons. For reference, Tennessee UDFA Xavier Restrepo -- infamously known for his 40-time -- recorded 12 receptions of 40+ yards across four seasons. Dike's collegiate profile simply does not indicate that he'll be a productive professional receiver. He is not worth drafting outside of the deepest leagues.