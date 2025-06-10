2025 Outlook: Chris Brooks
2025 fantasy player outlook for Chris Brooks, RB, Green Bay Packers
By CBS Sports Staff
Brooks and Emanuel Wilson shared the backup role behind Josh Jacobs last year as third-round pick MarShawn Lloyd was unable to stay healthy. Lloyd is healthy this summer and for now we're favoring him to win the RB2 job in Green Bay which means Brooks and Wilson shouldn't be drafted in most standard leagues. In deeper leagues, particularly deeper Dynasty leagues, both backs are worth a stash in case Lloyd or Jacobs suffers an injury.