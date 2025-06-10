Godwin is back in Tampa Bay after signing a three-year contract extension in March. He will hopefully be fully recovered from the ankle injury that ended his 2024 campaign in Week 7, but he faces competition for targets with the addition of first-round rookie Emeka Egbuka joining Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan. We consider Godwin a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, and the earliest he should be selected is Round 5. Prior to getting hurt, Godwin was having a career season and averaged 19.7 PPR points per game. He was on pace for 121 catches, 1,399 yards, and 12 touchdowns, and he was better than Evans during that stretch. We'll see if he's healthy in training camp, and potentially how much Egbuka cuts into Godwin's production, especially if the rookie is used in the slot. We still expect Godwin to have a prominent role after his contract extension, and he should be a quality Fantasy option if healthy. If he's limited in training camp then Godwin's Fantasy stock will decline, and we'll update his outlook as more news is available.