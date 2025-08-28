Rodriguez is poised to be part of the Commanders' RB-by-committee with rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt and passing downs hero Austin Ekeler. Rodriguez is worth a late-round pick in case he evolves into the role Brian Robinson couldn't keep. The two-year vet has just four games with 10-plus touches, and touchdowns helped him eclipse 10 Fantasy points in two of the four (5.2 or fewer in the other two). You'll probably draft him to your bench to begin the year, which isn't a horrible idea.