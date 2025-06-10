Kirk was traded from Jacksonville to Houston this offseason, and he should be the No. 2 receiver for the Texans this year. Kirk is worth drafting with a mid to late-round pick in all leagues. He should be the starter opposing Nico Collins, but Kirk might have to fight for targets and playing time with two rookies in Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. Kirk should have the chance to play a prominent role, but we'll see what happens in training camp. In 2024, Kirk struggled with the Jaguars at 8.9 PPR points per game before suffering a season-ending collarbone injury in Week 8. Before 2024, Kirk had averaged at least 12.2 PPR points per game in three seasons in a row and four of the past five years with Jacksonville and Arizona, including a career-best 14.2 PPR points per game in 2022. Kirk has top-30 upside with the Texans, but he should only be drafted as a reserve Fantasy receiver in most formats. Let him prove himself in Houston, and then Kirk could be a potential starter in three-receiver leagues this year.