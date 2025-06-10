McCaffrey might be 29 years old and coming off a horrible injury-plagued year, but that will not keep some Fantasy managers from taking him with a top-15 overall pick (if not in the top 10). It's because McCaffrey's proven potential is right up there with literally anyone else in Fantasy. In 2023 he played 16 games and averaged 24.5 PPR points; in 2022 he played 17 games and averaged 21.1 PPR points; and his results even in partial years like 2021 and 2022 still were strong. Maybe the 49ers will consider dialing back his playing time this year, but not to the point where he won't average 17-plus touches per game. Risk-averse Fantasy managers won't have a problem passing up McCaffrey citing his age and availability, and risk-ignorant Fantasy managers will gravitate toward him. If you're in-between, you could opt to safeguard by pairing him with expected 49ers backup RB Isaac Guerendo with a pick starting in Round 8.