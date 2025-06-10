Watson tore his ACL in Week 18 of the 2024 season and is a serious question mark for the 2025 season. Once he's healthy he will have to battle Matthew Golden, Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, and Dontayvion Wicks for targets and playing time in a crowded Packers WR room. Watson's career 9.6 yards per target is elite, but injuries and the Packers' philosophy of spreading the ball around have mitigated his weekly upside. He's likely only worth a draft spot if he starts the year on PUP and your league has multiple IR spots you can use to stash him. It is more likely he spends the season on your waiver than contributes to your Fantasy team.