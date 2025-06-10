Hubbard was one of the best surprises in 2024, and he will look to build off that performance this season. He's worth drafting as early as Round 4 in the majority of leagues. Last season, Hubbard had minimal competition for touches and finished with 250 carries for 1,195 yards 10 touchdowns, and 43 catches for 171 yards and a touchdown on 54 targets. It was an amazing year, and he scored at least 17.5 PPR points seven times. We'll see if he can repeat that level of dominance, but the Panthers added two running backs who could take touches away from Hubbard in Rico Dowdle and Trevor Etienne. Keep an eye on what happens in training camp and if Hubbard is going to have a reduced role, but we still expect Hubbard to be the lead rusher and perform like a solid No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues.