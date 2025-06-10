Edwards-Helaire is back with the Saints, and he'll compete for a role as a reserve running back. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Edwards-Helaire could end up as the No. 2 running back behind Alvin Kamara, and Edwards-Helaire's competition is Kendre Miller and Devin Neal. We anticipate Edwards-Helaire being fourth to open training camp, but he could emerge in a prominent role if he impresses new coach Kellen Moore. Edwards-Helaire signed with the Saints last season after being released by the Chiefs. He appeared in the final two games of the season and had 13 carries for 46 yards while adding three catches for 24 yards on five targets. He still has to make the final roster out of training camp, but Edwards-Helaire could surprise us if he's the main backup to Kamara this season.