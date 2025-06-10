Excitement about Kmet in Ben Johnson's offense didn't last very long as the team selected Colston Loveland with the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. We expect Loveland to be the primary pass-catching tight end in Chicago, so if Kmet is still on the Bears when you draft you can leave him undrafted. Kmet is a stash in deeper Dynasty leagues because he is still probably a top-30 TE in the league and the right spot could be a top-12 Fantasy TE at some point in the future. It is much easier to stash him if your league is a tight end-premium league.