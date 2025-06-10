Only 7% of Loveland's targets in 2024 came on screens -- compare that to 24% for Tyler Warren and 21% for Harold Fannin Jr. in their massively productive final CFB seasons. This is noteworthy because Loveland drew a target on 40% of his routes in his third season, even without the benefit of designed screen looks. That's an unheard-of rate for any position, but especially tight end. Fannin's best single-season rate was 39.3%. Before that, Trey McBride held the single-season record with a 32.4% rate. Loveland's 40% rate is brain-breakingly high. Michigan's offense averaged 56 passing yards in games that Loveland missed. It takes a special player to buoy up an entire offense. Ben Johnson emphatically making Loveland the first selection of his head coaching tenure with the 10th overall pick signals special talent, indeed. Johnson has already engineered one TE1 rookie season. In terms of untapped Fantasy upside after the "big three" at TE, Loveland is clearly the player most likely to ascend. Where to take the plunge in drafts is totally a question of risk tolerance. There's a good chance that Loveland is minimally productive in the early portions of his rookie season. However, his upside makes him worth targeting in the early double-digit rounds of your drafts.