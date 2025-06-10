Is it over for Kupp? The Seahawks don't seem to think so after signing him soon after the Rams released him this offseason, but the film suggests he's nowhere near the same receiver he once was. He's still got good size, great hands and good footwork with the nuance to win against man coverage with leverage, but last season he lost any advantage he had with his speed and explosiveness. He couldn't accelerate, likely the result of so many leg injuries he suffered including a high-ankle sprain last season. The injury didn't completely crush his numbers -- there was a seven-week span where he averaged 9.1 targets and 18 PPR points per game before completely vanishing in his final five, playoffs included. Perhaps reports from the Seahawks will suggest Kupp is in better shape. That would be nice, but unexpected. If he can get his timing right with Sam Darnold and also stay healthy (a big if -- he's missed at least five games in each of his past three seasons), he could contribute as a low-end No. 3 WR in full-PPR formats. It's best to draft him as a bench receiver. If it's Round 8 or earlier, let someone else take him.