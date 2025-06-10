If you're looking for a reliable receiver who should see more than seven targets per game in a quality offense, look no further than Sutton. With Bo Nix as his quarterback, Sutton averaged 7.9 targets per game and turned that into 16.4 PPR points per game. It wasn't done with splash plays (only six of his 81 catches went for 30-plus yards), sly agility (just a 1.2% avoided tackle rate) or a ton of touchdowns (he had eight, two fewer than his 2023 total), just volume. And even though the Broncos added tight end Evan Engram and rookie wideout Pat Bryant, Sutton is still set to see plenty of passes. Treat him as a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver worth buying into starting in late Round 5/early Round 6.