The Cowboys, led by arguably the best pass rusher in football in Micah Parson, took a major step back in their first season without defensive coordinator Dan Quinn at the helm. They finished with just the 19th-most Fantasy points per game and injuries to playmakers like Trevon Diggs limited their Fantasy upside. Diggs is recovering from an ACL injury as are two other potential starters on that Dallas defense. While there is upside for Dallas to return Fantasy value, some of their past success was predicated on touchdowns off interceptions and in the return game. Neither is bankable from a projection standpoint. There are better DSTs to target on draft day.