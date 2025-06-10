Prescott struggled with consistency from a Fantasy perspective before his season-ending injury in 2024. In three games, he finished inside the top 13 in scoring at QB, including a QB2 finish in Week 3. At the same time, he finished outside the top 20 in scoring in three separate games. Prescott dealt with an offensive line that was still meshing together, and while this unit improved in the second half of the 2024 season, most of that improvement came in the run game. The biggest change in 2025 is the addition of George Pickens to serve as the No. 2 WR behind CeeDee Lamb. The Cowboys will trade passing volume under new head coach Brian Shottenheimer with the hope of returning efficiency and Pickens' addition will help with that. You can target Prescott late in your one-QB drafts and he is worth grabbing in the Rounds 11-12 range of your drafts.