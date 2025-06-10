Injuries were an issue again for Goedert in 2024, but when he was on the field, he produced for Fantasy managers. Goedert finished with 6.2 Fantasy points per game and just over 10 PPR points per game -- both good for the 10th-most among TEs. He also finished top 10 in touches per game at TE with the 14th-most targets per game. Finishing with just two touchdowns (25th) and 52 total targets (31st-most) due to injuries held him back. He also played 38.3% of the Eagles' offensive snaps. If Goedert can stay healthier in 2025, he will likely emerge as a top-six scorer at the TE position. He is worth drafting in the Rounds 10-12 range to be your TE1.