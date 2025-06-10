After wearing the "bust" label in 2024, Dalton Kincaid could be primed for a bounce-back season in 2025 and should be drafted as a low-end TE1 or a high-end backup tight end. Kincaid was not even a top-20 tight end last season, but he played through two knee injuries including a partially torn PCL. He also had the second-highest target per route run rate among tight ends (minimum 50 targets) behind only Trey McBride. He averaged the 10th-most yards per route run at the position. Unfortunately, Kincaid simply was not on the field enough and did not run enough routes to take advantage of his high efficiency. Kincaid never played more than 51% of the snaps after returning from a Week 10 injury but was actually on pace for 102 targets in his first nine games pre-injury. Considering Buffalo has not upgraded its receiving corps, Kincaid has sleeper appeal and should not cost much on draft day.