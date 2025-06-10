Schultz will once again be the starting tight end for the Texans, but he has minimal Fantasy value coming into the season. He's only worth drafting in deeper leagues and tight-end premium formats. Schultz did well in his first year in Houston in 2023 when he averaged 10 PPR points per game. But he fell off with his production last year at 6.9 PPR points per game. Schultz can rebound in 2025 with the Texans going through a change at receiver with Stefon Diggs gone and Tank Dell (knee) hurt, but Houston also added Christian Kirk, Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel this offseason. We need to see Schultz produce consistently before trusting him, but he has the potential to be a go-to target for C.J. Stroud, which could lead to better stats. If that happens then add Schultz off the waiver wire in deeper leagues.