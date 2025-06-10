Pierce will compete for a role in Houston's backfield this season behind Joe Mixon, but Pierce has minimal Fantasy value coming into the year. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Pierce could be No. 2 on the depth chart behind Mixon, but rookie Woody Marks and Dare Ogunbowale will also vie for that spot. Most likely, if Mixon were to miss any time due to injury, then Houston would use a committee to replace him, including Pierce. But if he's playing behind Moody and Ogunbowale then Pierce wouldn't even be worth adding off the waiver wire. It's a situation to monitor in training camp, but we have minimal expectations for Pierce in 2025.