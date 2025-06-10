Expected by many to be among the top 10 names called from the 2025 rookie RB class, Damien Martinez ended up sliding all the way to Round 7. Film watchers loved Martinez's creativity and power, and his data was fantastic too. He was the most successful rusher in the 2025 class on short-yardage runs (three or fewer yards needed to gain a first down), even above Ashton Jeanty, and his explosive play creation was good, too. Buried behind Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet, Martinez will likely fade into obscurity. He's a name to keep in mind in deep leagues, though. If he proves capable of putting the draft day slide behind him, Martinez seems to have the talent to provide a spark to an NFL offense. He is not worth stashing outside of deeper leagues.