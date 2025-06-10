Swift has been reunited with Ben Johnson and looks like a surefire lead back for the Bears. While he has not met Fantasy managers' expectations in the past, he has finished as a top-24 RB per game every year of his career, including an RB16 finish in his last season in Detroit with Johnson. His efficiency should improve this year due to Johnson and the revamped offensive line, and if the Bears don't add anyone else he has a better shot than you think at cracking the top 12 at RB. We have a wide range of opinions on Swift with his overall ranking ranging from the 30s to the 80s amongst our experts, but he's best viewed as an upside RB2 that you can start considering in Round 5. Expect his ADP to rise sharply in August if Nick Chubb and J.K. Dobbins sign elsewhere.